North Augusta approves Miracle League Field

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) — The North Augusta City Council approved a proposal to build a Miracle League Field at Riverview Park. The proposal was put forward by the nonprofit organization, The RECing Crew. The goal is to create a baseball field that is accessible for people with disabilities.

“It’ll allow anyone with a disability to play in their own backyard,” Pamela, Stickler, The RECing Crew’s president and founder, says.

Stickler says Miracle League Fields can cost more than $1 million to construct. However, the field will not be built from scratch. The Miracle League will use existing facilities at Riverview Park to build the field.

“Some of those amenities will bring the cost down.”

The city and RECing Crew will choose which existing field at Riverview Park will be transformed. Dugouts will be widened for wheelchair access. Dirt and grass will be replaced with softer material, making it easier for people using wheelchairs or walkers to move around.

“It won’t cost the city any money to actually construct it. They will maintain it and help us with scheduling different events on it.”

It is unclear exactly how much it will cost to build the field. The RECing Crew plans to fund the project entirely on its own. It will raise money through donations and sponsorships.

Before Monday’s vote, city council members appeared optimistic about the proposal. Councilman David McGhee provided the following statement to NewsChannel 6:

“I do believe a Miracle field would be a great addition to North Augusta PRT. Something the entire community will benefit from, we have already designated some sales tax funds to support it.“ David McGhee, North Augusta City Councilman

Councilman Kevin Toole provided the following statement: