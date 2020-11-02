North Aiken Elementary plants tree in honor of student killed in drive by shooting

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) — Its been less than a month since Sha’Mecia Martin lost her son Edward Mckenzie Jr. in a drive by shooting in Aiken.

“It’s hard. I think about him every day, every minute, every second and my heart cries for him,” Martin said.

Family and faculty at North Aiken Elementary School honored Mckenzie with a tree planting. Its a memory that Martin will be able to keep forever.

” I can always come here and talk to him whenever I want to,” Martin said.

Last week three arrests were made in connection with the shooting. 25- year- old Hykeem Hampton has been charged with murder and Erica Smith and Tashia Limehouse are charged as accessories to murder.

Investigators are still searching for 31-year-old Demetrius Williams. He’s also facing murder charges.

North Aiken Elementary principal Elisa Saneders – Pee said the tree is about remembering McKenzie and the lasting impact he had on the school and his community.

” Planting this tree is to preserve his time and his memories at North Aiken Elementary long after the current staff is gone. This tree will be here and they will know that there was a student who had a beautiful smile and had a life that was cut short, but it was meaningful and impactful.”