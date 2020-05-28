Nine staff members at Doctor’s Hospital test positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Several staff members at Doctor’s Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. NewsChannel 6 was told 9 people are at home under quarantine.

Here’s the statement we received from the hospital:

A patient presented to our ER with no signs or symptoms of COVID-19. While being treated, the patient began to show symptoms consistent with COVID-19. That patient was then isolated, tested and found to be positive for the virus. At that point, we began testing anyone who had contact with the patient. Nine of our team members tested positive. All of them are at home under quarantine and doing well. There is no way to know if they acquired the virus at work or in the community.

At no time were any of our nursing units closed. We did pause admissions to one area out of an abundance of caution. It is now fully operational.

Since the start of the pandemic, we have been going beyond CDC recommendations to keep our team members and patients safe. We instituted a universal protection program that includes:

· Screening everyone for COVID-19 before they can enter the hospital

· Performing temperature checks on everyone

· Giving everyone a mask BEFORE they enter the hospital and requiring them to wear it

· Frequently disinfecting all areas of the hospital

· Treating COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients in the same area, and not throughout the hospital

Peter Moberg, MSHA

Associate Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations