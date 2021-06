AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A new Augusta firefighter has two reasons to celebrate today.

Newly graduated firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to his girlfriend Olivia Godlatt after being officially sworn in today.

He actually popped the question after she had “pinned” him.

Thomas was one of 22 firefighters sworn in today.

He has been planning this for months.

Congrats to the couple and to all the firefighters who graduated today.

