Newcomer Jared Williams optimistic about final District Attorney race numbers

CSRA (WJBF) – Though there are still votes to be counted, it looks as if Jared Williams could be our new District Attorney.

He posted this statement on Facebook Wednesday morning:

Williams faced incumbent, Natalie Paine, who held the position since 2017. She was appointed by then Georgia Governor, Nathan Deal.

