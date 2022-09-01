…NEW TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE NORTH ATLANTIC…

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…38.1N 45.0W

ABOUT 975 MI…1575 KM W OF THE AZORES

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…ENE OR 70 DEGREES AT 2 MPH…4 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1013 MB…29.92 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Five was

located near latitude 38.1 North, longitude 45.0 West. The

depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 2 mph (4 km/h),

and an eastward drift is expected through Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the

depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb (29.92 inches).

East of the Leeward Islands:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low

pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands

have gradually increased in organization over the past day or so.

Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive,

any additional development of the system over the next few days

would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The

disturbance is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward, toward

the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Additional

information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts

issued by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

Satellite imagery and surface observations show that a broad area

of lower pressure is located over and to the north of the Cabo

Verde Islands. While surface observations indicate pressures are

low in this area, the associated shower activity is currently

poorly organized. There is still a potential for the system to

become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so

before environmental conditions become unfavorable for further

development. Regardless, the system could bring locally heavy

rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight.