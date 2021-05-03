New North Augusta mayor and city council being sworn in

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Happening today in North Augusta– Mayor Elect Briton Williams and the three newly elected city council members will be sworn in.

The ceremony will take place in the Council Chambers at the Municipal building at 7 pm tonight after the city council meeting.

The public is invited to attend and the event will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Williams said he has a plan for his first 100 days in office. Number one on the list? More time for the city council to discuss and approve the public meeting agenda.

Williams said that right now city council only meets once a month for 45 minutes before the regular meetings. He doesn’t think that gives them enough time to discuss city business or to notify citizens of agenda changes. He also plans to reinstate releasing the meeting agenda to the public.

“I think the very first thing that is gonna be the biggest change that the citizens will notice will be our study sessions. So, what we’re gonna be doing, is we’re gonna go to study sessions on Monday Nights that are not city council nights,” Williams explained.

One of the main issues that Williams and the City Council will have to tackle is the Meriwether Monument. He said that right now the city’s hands are tied and it’s going to take some time.

“Personally, for me, what is written on that monument is a negative. I don’t think it’s who I am. I don’t think it’s who our community of North Augusta is today,” said Williams. “The reality is this. As of right now, it is in the hands of the South Carolina General Assembly. So until the city gets guidance from the South Carolina General Assembly, I don’t see how any elected official really can state what they want to do, to be honest with you. We don’t know legally what we can do.”

Williams said that as soon as the council knows what can legally be done about the monument, they will immediately begin discussions about the best course of action.

Williams also said he is ready to get to work and implement his 100 day action plan.