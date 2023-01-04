AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- A new Kroger to break ground on Jimmy Dyess Parkway in the coming week.

People near Fort Gordon, soon, will no longer have to drive too far to the grocery store. A new Kroger will break ground January 9th creating over 250 jobs.

The $32,000,000 dollar investment will not only provide employment, it will be more convenient for neighbors in this area.

Jamie Gassaway drives nearly 20 minutes to get her groceries.

A lot of times, I have to go to Grovetown ‘cause Kroger is my preferred grocery store and there isn’t a whole lot to choose from in the area, anyway. So, it will be really nice to have one across the street.”

The new supermarket is the latest addition to the growth in the area off Jimmie Dyess Parkway, near Fort Gordon.

“It’s known that the more you build and bring jobs, the more people that come and the more the city develops,” Gassaway said.

Pamela Bender agrees and feels it will only add to the influx of people coming to existing businesses.

“I don’t think it will make a big commodity as far as messing with their business. I think it’ll just help boost the economy and the neighborhood.”

Bender is currently looking to purchase a home in the area and approves of the development.

“It will be very convenient because right now I live… and it’s kind of farther than I want to go to get– you know– basic necessities like eggs and cheese and milk and stuff like that,” Bender said.

The grocery store will feature things like a pharmacy with exterior drive thru and an adjacent fuel center.

“The more options that you have, and the more quality that you have, also, the more people that will be here and choose to live here,” Gassaway said.

Plans for the opening are expected for next spring, 2024.