Information resource now available for North Augusta election

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- The League of Women Voters of the Columbia area is offering a resource to help North Augusta voters decide who to vote for in the upcoming elections for mayor and city council.

VOTE411 is a tool that allows voters to register to vote, find their polling place and provides information on candidates.

The League of Women Voters VOTE411 Project posed four questions to each candidate. So far, Richard Adams (mayoral candidate), Pat Carpenter, (city council candidate), and Trina Mackie (city council candidate) are the only ones who have responded.

There are currently two candidates for mayor. Richard Adams is running as a Democrat and Briton Williams is the Republican nominee. The mayor of North Augusta serves a 4-year term.

Trina Mackie is the lone Democrat running for city council. The other three candidates were chosen during the primary election in February. They are Jenafer McCauley, David McGhee, and Pat Carpenter. Three will be elected to serve a 4-year term.

“The League of Women Voters of the Columbia Area is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to North Augusta, SC voters,” said Dr. Laura Woliver, President, League of Women Voters of the Columbia Area. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on April 27, 2021!”

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that just celebrated its 100th anniversary and supports the electoral process and making sure voters have all the information they need.

To access this tool and learn more about the candidates, go to VOTE411.org.

To best find the information on the North Augusta races, click on “Find what’s on your Ballot” and enter your address.