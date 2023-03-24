NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new golf course community could be headed to North Augusta. The announcement — made weeks ahead of this year’s masters tournament.

“The housing down here is beautiful,” Hurston Estep told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Soon more homes will be headed to the area near the river. Cyprus Shoals will be north of I-20 and West of Martintown Road.

It will sit on more than 17 hundred acres of land — featuring luxury condos, villas, and estate lots. “North Augusta’s growing and I think they’re doing a really good job of planning the growth and doing it in the right way,” Elaine Ergle added.

There will also be two 18-hole golf courses, one designed by golfer Tom Watson. Along with a nine-hole short course with practice and teaching facilities. “It’s a golf course right over here to my left. Yeah, add onto it. The more the merrier,” Estep added.

You’ll be able to do several things like fishing, kayaking, and horseback riding there, too. “Wonderful. I, we already enjoy, the kayaking part of it,” he added. “I’m sure they will do a good job of it because they have, with everything else they’ve been doing in North Augusta, and I’m sure it will be done the right way,” Ergle said.

The proposed development is not within the city limits. City leaders say no formal request has been made for the project.