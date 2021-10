NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The New Ellenton Fire Department will host its annual turkey shoot. This week it will be on November 5 and 6.

The event starts at 7 p.m. until … at 34 Range Road, Aiken. Only 12 and 20 gauge shotguns are allowed.

The cost is $5 dollars per shot.

The event will also be held on November 12, 13, 19, and 20.