New comprehensive burn center to open at MUSC in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The first adult burn unit in the state will open at the Medical University of South Carolina in late spring or early summer of this year.

Approximately 1,100 patients travel outside of the state to receive inpatient burn care as the closest burn unit is located in Augusta, Georgia.

MUSC will now have the only comprehensive burn center in South Carolina accommodating both pediatrics and adults.

The units will be separated by age. Ages 0-15 will be treated in the Shawn Jenkins Hospital. Adults ages 16 and above will be located in the main hospital.

In total, there will be 17 ICU beds dedicated to burn victims.

The center includes specially designed rooms that can heat to over 90 degrees in order to warm the patients who are unable to regulate their body temperature.

There is also a hydrotherapy room which includes a shower table that has a drain that allows patients to shower and receive medication safely.

Chief of Burn Surgery at MUSC Steven Kahn says not only is this is a great thing for the Lowcountry but also for MUSC.

“MUSC provides essentially every medical service that can possibly be provided and does it in such a high-quality fashion this is really the only one that’s missing so now MUSC’s program book will be complete,” said Kahn.