AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new CEO has been named for Piedmont Augusta Hub.

According to the press release, Lily Henson, M.D., who is currently the CEO at Piedmont Henry Hospital, has officially accepted the role of president and CEO of the Piedmont Augusta Hub.

Henson will be replacing James R. Davis, who is retiring.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served such a strong institution, to help it continue its 204-year tradition of excellence,” says Davis after announcing his retirement in August 2022. “My goal was always to leave what was University Health Care System in a better position than I found it. I feel that I have accomplished that goal, and I’m excited about Piedmont Augusta’s future, and how the organization will continue to serve the community with Lily’s direction.”

According to the release, Henson started her Piedmont career in 2015 as chief of neurology, and then, a year later, she transitioned to serve as chief medical officer of Piedmont Henry and then as CEO of the hospital.

“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to meeting and working with the outstanding physicians and staff members in Augusta,” says Henson. “I believe we will be able to achieve great things together as we continue the hospital’s outstanding tradition of caring for the community.”

According to the release, Henson is set to assume her new position as president and CEO of the Piedmont Augusta Hub on January 9th, 2023.