Neighbors shocked by death of 12-year old in drive by shooting

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- A twelve year old died in a drive by shooting in Aiken last night. Edward F. McKenzie Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified 13-year old boy was also shot in the leg and treated at the scene. NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers was in that neighborhood today talking to neighbors.

Neighbors say the street the shooting happened on, is normally quiet. Many say they are shocked by the shooting while others say gunshots are common in the area.

“It happens quite often. Sad to say it does. It happens quite often. Gunshots every night and even through the daytime,” explained Yolanda West.

Yolanda West lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened. She says the family was new to the neighborhood.

“They only been there a little over a month. That house was abandoned before we moved out here and that’s been over three years. So they just recently got there,” said West.

She said the shots woke her family up.

“Last night the gunshots went off. I immediately woke up. I looked at the time. It was 3:44 am. I lost count after seven. It was like somebody unloaded a clip. And it scared me. It woke up my youngest. He’s seven. It startled him and I had to comfort him to get him back to sleep.”

I spoke to several other neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera. They say they were shocked by what happened. They also say that they hear gun shots in the neighborhood, but not on their street.

Michael Couch said “I was hoping that all of the shooting had stopped. But I guess not . We need more police enforcement out there. For that to happen we just need (The City Of Aiken) needs to hire some more officers.”

West said that although she didn’t know the family, the shooting has left her shaken.

“It’s devastating. I have four biological children and two step children of my own. Age ranges from 7-22, so it’s very scary to me that that happened so close to home.”

She also said she doesn’t feel safe in her own home.

“Never have, but it’s ben convenient for the schools for our children. But now this has happened only four houses down from us. Now we’re considering moving.”

The Aiken Department of Public Safety asks that anyone with information on the crime call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers may remain anonymous and there is a $1000 cash reward being offered.