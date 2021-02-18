Neighbors react to shooting of elderly couple

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a home on the 100 block of East Hale Street on Wednesday.

The bodies of 75-year-old Hilton Turner and 73-year-old Jeanette Turner found dead in their home – both shot at least one time.

Their deaths now being investigated as a double murder and shocking people who live there.



” I was in complete shock because normally stuff like that doesn’t happen in this part of town. Its pretty calm and quiet most of the time,” Cornelius Myles said.

Cornelius Myles said he’s lived in the neighborhood his whole life, and he never would have expected a violent crime like this.



“Well honestly its quite sad and unfortunate that those elderly people had to go out like that. Its just really sad at this point,” Myles said.

Investigators have not identified a motive or a suspect in this case.