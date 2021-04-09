Neighbors react to shooting near Crosland Park

AIKEN, SC ( WJBF) — Some neighbors now fearful after a shooting on the intersection on York Street and Crosland Drive

” I was too scared to go to the store today because I was afraid someone was going to shoot and me and my kids are just innocent bystanders.”

Aiken Public Safety now investigating the shooting that left a sign and several several cars riddled with bullet holes.

One neighbor telling us a bullet went straight through her bedroom window.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said the increasing violence in the area is concerning.



“They need to put a stop to it and try to make it safe for the kids to be out here. They should be able to enjoy their summer and spring break. They shouldn’t be on spring break hearing gun violence and all that.”

In 2014 the Aiken City Council targeted Crosland Park as part of their Northside revitalization efforts

But one neighbor says she’s seen little improvement or progress in the area

” Cars ride by here fast everyday, my kids can’t come outside and ride their bikes because they speed through the area all the time. They don’t have anything. No safety. Police are not controlling the area like they’re supposed to. “

The shooting is still under investigation. Two people were arrested on unrelated drug charges.

A $1,000 dollar cash reward is being offered for information in this case.