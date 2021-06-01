Neighbors react to murder suicide in Columbia County

EVANS, GA (WJBF) — ” When I first walked outside this morning, I was totally shocked. There were cars parked on either side of the road and down the street,” Sarah Francis Hauck said.

A quiet neighborhood is now reeling as deputies continue investigating what they say is a murder suicide.



“My first thought was oh my serenity they’ve infringed on it. It has me afraid because it was so close to my front door,” Hauck said.

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies said they found 27-year-old Olivia Ford dead in her driveway with a gunshot wound to the head.

They also found 31-year-old Kerry White dead in the home with gunshot wound to his head — deputies believe White shot Ford and then shot himself.



” We believe it’s a murder suicide. Nothing indicts anything else other than a murder suicide,” Major Shariff Chochol with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said audio from a neighbor’s camera was key evidence pointing to a murder suicide.



” There have been a couple of times that they caught things on camera that I didn’t even know how it happened , but they caught it on camera, so they knew what time it happened, how it happened and all that so it’s wonderful that he’s got that,” Hauck said.

While the investigation continues, neighbors are hopeful things will return to normal.

” Hopefully once this is all settled down things will go back to the way it was,” Hauck said.