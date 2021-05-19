Neighborhood community garden aims to help East Augusta food desert

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For many people living in east Augusta healthy and fresh food is hard to find.



” There’s an abundance of fast foods, quick foods and microwavable foods, but there is a lack of healthy and affordable options,” East view resident Shawnda Griffin said.

Its a problem Shawnda Griffin is hoping to solve starting right in her own neighborhood.



” We’re looking at collards, kale, tomatoes and cucumbers. The standard vegetables that people are used to,” Griffin said.

She plans to transform a vacant lot in the East View neighborhood into a community garden to provide fresh fruits and produce and give kids an opportunity to learn to grow food.



” I wanted to take this abandoned property flip it into a garden, grow food and teach our children about ownership, entrepreneurship and community responsibility,” Griffin said.

Its a project some feel would be a big help to the community.



” Anything that’s going to upgrade the neighborhood being that there are no grocery stores around here and they’re going to supply the community with the groceries that they grow is an awesome idea,” Troy McCray said.

A Go Fund Me page has a goal of $10,000 to get the garden up and running.

The money would go towards putting fresh food on plates for families in the East View neighborhood.

” It will mean something to be able to send your child down the street to purchase your fruits and vegetables and go home and cook it and have it fresh right there,” Griffin said.