COLUMBIA CO., GA. (WJBF)- Soon the kids are heading back to the classroom and back to school season is quickly approaching. So, United Way shared how they plan to stuff the bus this year.

Finding affordable school supplies can sometimes be hard, especially with today’s economy. So, local non-profits like United Way are helping children and families ace their school year with supplies.

“We are stuffing these buses, literally. Those buses go back directly to those school systems, and they get to then distribute those items from the school,” Director of Community Impact at United Way Angela Collins said.

United Way Director of Community Impact, Angela Collins tells me the non-profit partnered with several organizations and companies, locally to host drop-off locations.

“As we collect the donations from people dropping them off, we bring those inside, we sort em, and we divide them between the different school buses and literally put the supplies onto these buses.”

School supply collections began on July first, and if you’re looking for a place to drop off donations, the main event happens at the end of July.

“So, on the 28th at the Kroc Center we will have Richmond County Schools and Columbia County School System there represented with two school buses each. And then on the 29th, the same for Burke County, they will have one of their school buses,” Collins said.

Collins says organization leaders realized the higher need and higher cost for supplies– their goal is to make sure students feel ready for their first day.

“Last year we saw 864 dollars per household as the average cost for total back-to-school supplies. And just to think, if you have that number from last year and expect the increase this year, that’s a lot of money to spend for a household that’s already struggling.”

United Way will be hosting the donation drive until July 29th and if you’d like to donate a drop-off location could be found at our station’s main office at 1336 Augusta West Parkway.