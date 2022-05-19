It’s summer time heat for another day as we could flirt with near record highs for Friday. The record is 97 degrees set in 1964…my thinking is we’ll reach 98…if thats the case we’ll break the record for sure. Most of us will see middle to upper 90s with still rather low humidity, so that good news. Look for changes by the weekend with more clouds and a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms with more humidity of course.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 67

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot! High: 98

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 95 Rain chance: 40%

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 87 Rain chance: 40%