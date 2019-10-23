NCAC addresses Col. Co. Schools’ Superintendent on book removal decision

WJBF (Columbia County, GA)– The National Coalition Against Censorship wrote a letter to Columbia County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carraway, after the school board approved her recommendation to remove three books from the curriculum.

The three books removed are “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” by Mark Haddon, and “Regeneration” by Pat Barker.

The letter says that Dr. Carraway is violating the First Amendment freedoms and going against Supreme Court protocol.

” We hope you will continue to reflect on your administration’s public charge to educate — not to parent — youth. The Supreme Court has clarified that even the in loco parentis doctrine does not immunize school officials from their constitutional obligations to students. It is every parent’s 1 right to decide what their child may or may not read; it is the state’s public responsibility to ensure that students’ access to literature is not limited by viewpoint, even when some parents find it objectionable.” Courtesy: NCAC

If you would like to read the full letter, you can download it below.

Author of “Dear Martin,” Nic Stone, will be holding events at the Book Tavern and the Columbia County Public Library on November 16th. We will have more details on the event when it becomes available.