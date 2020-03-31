NCAA to give athletes additional year to play

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

(CNN) – NCAA athletes will get another chance to take the field. 

Spring seasons for numerous sports were canceled early due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Among those affected programs, baseball, golf, lacrosse, and softball. 

But now those players are being granted another year of eligibility. 

Division I schools will have to decide how their programs will manage scholarships. 

