NCAA early signing day: Part 2

In the second part of WJBF’s NCAA early signing day coverage, Colin Cody features more local student-athletes signing their National Letters of Intent.

Below is a list of the student-athletes, their schools and their sports:

Sam Massey – Augusta Christian – Baseball – Charleston Southern

Chase Bell – Augusta Christian – Soccer – Southern Wesleyan

Aliyah Luke – Harlem Bulldogs – Softball – Augusta University

Gage Weeks – Greenbrier – Golf – USC Aiken

Madison Reynolds – Greenbrier – Soccer – Wingate

AJ Deibel – South Aiken – Baseball – USC Aiken

Sam Swygert – South Aiken – Baseball – South Carolina

Jordan Foster – South Aiken – Swimming – New Mexico State

Emily Crenshaw – South Aiken – Volleyball – USC Upstate

Taylor Butts – South Aiken – Softball – USC Aiken