NCAA early signing day: Part 2

In the second part of WJBF’s NCAA early signing day coverage, Colin Cody features more local student-athletes signing their National Letters of Intent.
Below is a list of the student-athletes, their schools and their sports:
Sam Massey – Augusta Christian – Baseball – Charleston Southern
Chase Bell – Augusta Christian – Soccer – Southern Wesleyan
Aliyah Luke – Harlem Bulldogs – Softball – Augusta University
Gage Weeks – Greenbrier – Golf – USC Aiken
Madison Reynolds – Greenbrier – Soccer – Wingate
AJ Deibel – South Aiken – Baseball – USC Aiken
Sam Swygert – South Aiken – Baseball – South Carolina
Jordan Foster – South Aiken – Swimming – New Mexico State
Emily Crenshaw – South Aiken – Volleyball – USC Upstate
Taylor Butts – South Aiken – Softball – USC Aiken