Navy says videos are real “unidentified aerial phenomena”

(CNN) – We’ve all seen images of purported ufo’s, some them very convincing…others, obvious hoaxes.

This one apparently is not a hoax.

In fact, the U.S. Navy confirmed it’s the real deal, although officials say they don’t know what the mysterious object is.

The footage is from 2015, including audio from U.S. fighter pilots trying to understand what they’re seeing.

One of them initially says it is a drone, but then they are stunned to see it moving in strange, unfamiliar ways.

The images are included in three clips of declassified military footage released in 2017 and 2018 to the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences.

They all appear to show fast-moving, oblong objects captured by advanced infrared sensors.

According to a Navy spokesman, their transparency with the footage is meant to encourage trainees to report “unidentified aerial phenomena.”