National Coffee Day: Hot drinks, cool deals all weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sunday is National Coffee Day and there are plenty of companies offering deals to keep coffee drinkers buzzing throughout the weekend.

According to The History Kitchen coffee is the second most valuable legally traded commodity behind oil. It is estimated that 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed each day across the world.

Promocodes.com compiled deals for some local and online businesses include:

Barnes & Noble: Customers get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any bake case item from a Barnes & Noble Café on National Coffee Day.

Bojangles’: The chicken and breakfast biscuit chain is offering $1 any size of its signature Bo’Town Roasters coffee through the end of the year at participating restaurants.

Circle K: Circle K is offering a FREE medium Simply Great Coffee to customers on National Coffee Day via the Circle K app at participating locations. Customers can also enjoy a FREE Belvita Breakfast Biscuit with their FREE coffee on 9/29, or buy a coffee & get a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit from 9/23-9/28.

Dunkin’: This year Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day with a special buy one, get one offer. On Sunday, anyone who purchases a Hot Coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will get one Hot Coffee free (of equal or lesser value).

Krispy Kreme: Caffeine seekers can score both a free small coffee and glazed donut on National Coffee Day.

Pilot J: Pilot Flying J will be celebrating National Coffee Day with a free cup of the “best coffee on the interstate.” Guests can grab their free cup of any hot or cold coffee (any size!) on Sunday through the Pilot Flying J app.

Other Deals:

Baskin Robbins: Guests can pick up a Small Cappuccino Blast for just $2.99.

Bojangles: In honor of National Coffee Day, Bojangles’ is offering $1 any size of its signature Bo’Town Roasters coffee now through the end of the year at participating restaurants.

Cracker Barrel: For a limited-time only in celebration of National Coffee Day, we’re offering a special a Pumpkin Pie Latte in our stores. The Pumpkin Pie Latte is available at all 660 Cracker Barrels nationwide for $3.69.

Online and Other Offers:

Cracker Barrel: Use the discount code COFFEE20 for 20% off Cracker Barrel’s famous coffee when purchasing online, including regular, pumpkin pie, and single-serve cups. The discount will only be active on National Coffee Day.

Good Day: is offering 20% off orders of their CBD-infused Cold brew orders on their site from Sept. 28 – Oct. 1 using code: COFFEEDAY2019

Grass Fed Coffee: is doing a promotion of 15% off orders on their site from Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 using code: COFFEEDAY

Love’s: Customers can purchase a large (24 oz.) coffee or hot beverage for the reduced price of $1 with all proceeds going to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Starbucks: For every cup of Siren’s Blend, a new core coffee for Starbucks that honors the trailblazing women of the coffee industry, sold across the U.S. from September 24 to 29 (National Coffee Day!), $0.15 will be distributed equally between International Women’s Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls, two important organizations that support empowering women and girls.

LATEST STORIES: