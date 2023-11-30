AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- They call this the most wonderful time of the year–but it’s now become a time of concern for man’s best friend.

“My dog is like my child, quite literally, I love that dog more than anything,” said dog owner Dylan Forrester.

Over the last few weeks, this illness–now being called C-I-R-D (or Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease)–has been taking it’s toll on dogs across the nation.

More than 200 cases have come out of Oregon, and there are reports of at least one case in Georgia.

But some dog owners like Forrester say they aren’t too concerned.

“I haven’t had many ailments with my dog, but it’s good to know about that going around. Obviously I don’t want to be too worried about it, but it’s something to consider,” said Forrester.

Other dog owners like Haley Newton say it’s because of her love for her dog, Oatley, that she’s starting to become concerned.

“I think it’s kinda scary as a dog owner. I mean, you don’t want your dog to get sick, because pet bills are expensive, and especially the outcomes that come with a dog being sick. It’s pretty scary to think about,” said Newton.

This past Wednesday, November 28th, the Veterinary Services of Aiken released a social media post regarding important information the community should be aware of.

According to that post, there is currently no vaccine available, as the cause is still being determined.

The assumption is that the disease is airborne, but they are not sure how it is transmitted.

However, Aiken typically sees many out of state visitors during the winter months. It is that increased mobility that the VSA believes could be a potential cause of the spread.

VSA also shared that there is currently no evidence that the disease impacts cats.

Due to the contagiousness of C-I-R-D, VSA announced they will no longer take new boarding reservations until further notice.

According to Dr. Michael Neault and the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center, there are currently no reported cases in the state of South Carolina.

However, they along with the South Carolina Association of Veterinarians are continuing to monitor for cases.

Some cases have progressed from kennel cough into pneumonia, and in others canines have died.

And with some dog parks seeing fewer visitors, Newton says other dog owners shouldn’t take this lightly.

“Any illness like this that’s spreading as fast as this one is something that should be concerned over,” said Newton.

If your dog is experiencing symptoms of the disease, you’re encouraged to take them to your local vet.

We will continue to follow this story.