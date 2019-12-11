Mural artist talks to WJBF about his past and his conviction

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF) – WJBF spoke with Stewart to discuss his status as a registered sex offender, as well as his reaction to this news affecting the James Brown mural project moving forward.

Stewart notes that these revelations coming to light would be significantly problematic for the county commission, which did not know about Stewart’s conviction when asked by NewsChannel Six staff on Tuesday. Stewart tells NC6, his past is not something he has tried to hide.

Stewart responded to our question about whether he should have disclosed this information beforehand and he noted that it was already public record and that “my status is open to the public.”

Stewart reiterates his goal was to move on from the incident.

“I paid my dues,” Stewart says. “I am trying to get on with my life. I am trying to do good stuff, something good for the city.”

According to the available online court records and by Stewart’s own account, he was released from probation in June 2010 and, in 2012, finished the prescribed mandates of the court.

Stewart tells NewsChannel Six his conviction is a long time in the past and that, in the past decade, he has been working hard “trying to get on with my life.”

The state’s sex offender website categorizes Stewart as a non-predator.