AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Augusta Traffic Engineering Division, railroad contractors will restart construction on roadway crossings starting Wednesday, January 3.

The crossings to be rebuilt will be on:

Tobacco Road

Old Louisville Road

Windsor Springs Road

Lumpkin Road

Nixon Road

Norton Road

Don Banks

Molly Pond Road

Each crossing will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be in place.

The crossings will be closed a few at a time until the work is complete. The work to rebuild all the crossings is expected to be finished by the end of the month, weather permitting.