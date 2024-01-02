AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Augusta Traffic Engineering Division, railroad contractors will restart construction on roadway crossings starting Wednesday, January 3.
The crossings to be rebuilt will be on:
- Tobacco Road
- Old Louisville Road
- Windsor Springs Road
- Lumpkin Road
- Nixon Road
- Norton Road
- Don Banks
- Molly Pond Road
Each crossing will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be in place.
The crossings will be closed a few at a time until the work is complete. The work to rebuild all the crossings is expected to be finished by the end of the month, weather permitting.