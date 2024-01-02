AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)According to the Augusta Traffic Engineering Division, railroad contractors will restart construction on roadway crossings starting Wednesday, January 3.

The crossings to be rebuilt will be on:

  • Tobacco Road
  • Old Louisville Road
  • Windsor Springs Road
  • Lumpkin Road
  • Nixon Road
  • Norton Road
  • Don Banks
  • Molly Pond Road

Each crossing will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be in place.

The crossings will be closed a few at a time until the work is complete.  The work to rebuild all the crossings is expected to be finished by the end of the month, weather permitting.