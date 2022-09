EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office is on the scene after the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that multiple people were shot in Swainsboro.

According to the Emanuel County Coroner’s Office, at least one person is dead.

Authorities say that the incident happened on North Coleman Street.

The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Swainsboro Police Department in this investigation.