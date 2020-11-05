Multiple pedestrian deaths on Deans Bridge Road raising safety concerns

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) — Doris Davis knew two of the people hit and killed in the area of Deans Bridge Road near Gordon Highway.

” I cried. I was hurt because lately around here a lot of people are getting killed. It’s a dangerous road,” Davis said.

Since September three pedestrians have been killed in the area. People who travel in the area say its a dangerous intersection and more speed limit signs need to be posted.

” If you get a chance look and see how fast these cars go through. They don’t even slow down. They just keep going,” Richmond County resident Eddie Daniels said.



So far, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office does not have plans to post more speed limit signs, but some residents say it could help cut down on pedestrian accidents.

” It would slow down traffic and then they could watch what they’re doing,” Daniels said.