Multiple lanes blocked after an accident involving flipped vehicle in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers are now on the scene of an accident involved a flipped vehicle causing multiple lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway (HWY 78) to be blocked.

According to authorities, the incident takes place at Jefferson Davis Highway and Revco Road near the Bobby Jones Expressway (I-520) Interchange.

According to North Augusta Dispatch, both Southbound lanes and one Northbound lane of HWY 78 are blocked currently.

Authorities on the scene say a wrecker is there currently to right and move the flipped vehicle, and they add the blocked lanes should be cleared as soon as the vehicle is moved.

According to dispatch, the accident was called in with injuries, but there is no word on the extent of those injuries.

Witnesses on the scene say that traffic north bound is blocked on Jefferson Davis Highway all the way to the state line.