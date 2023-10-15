EDGEFIELD/AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a Greenwood County, South Carolina man following a vehicle pursuit that initiated in Edgefield County.

On Saturday, October 14th, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Edgefield County authorities attempted a traffic stop that led to a high-speed chase that carried over into Aiken County.

After the suspect’s vehicle crashed on the I-20 entrance ramp at the 18-mile marker, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene as two passengers were taken into custody.

As officers searched the area, a gunshot was heard from the woods of the eastbound lane of I-20.

A subsequent search by tracking dogs led to the discovery of the body of 25- year-old Joseph D. Robertson of Ninety Six, S.C.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Robertson was pronounced deceased on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An autopsy will take place Monday morning in Newberry, S.C.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are continuing with the investigation.