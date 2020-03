COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday, March 8, four presumptive positive cases were identified after testing for COVID-19 was completed at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. These are in addition to the two presumptive positive cases the agency announced on March 6. That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to six.