Mother claims Evans Chick-fil-A manager told her not to breastfeed in restaurant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local mother claims she was dining in a CSRA Chick -fil-A with her daughter and niece when she was asked, by a manager, not to breastfeed her child.

Samantha Dawn McIntosh posted to Facebook that the incident played out at the Evans restaurant in Mullins Crossing Monday.

Her public post, which has garnered thousands of comments and shares has generated outcry about the mother being told to cover herself. In the hours after posting the original incident, a “nurse in” has been scheduled in the parking lot behind the Mullins Crossing restaurant, with dozens of breast feeding supporters planning to show up in support of the mother and her decision to nurse inside the restaurant.



NewsChannel 6 will have a crew in Evans and will keep you informed of this developing story.