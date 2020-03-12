Mother arrested after child sets himself on fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department and Richmond County deputies responded to a fire at the Singleton Apartments off of Kelly Street Wednesday, where an 11-year-old boy set himself on fire.

The boy and his 3-year-old sister were home alone while their mother was at work.

The boy was transported to Doctors Hospital for first and second degree burns to his face and chest. His injuries were considered to be non life threatening.

Their mother, 29-year-old Mattelyn Parks, was arrested for Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

There is no other information available at this time.

