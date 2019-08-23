Mother accused of killing adult children then herself

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – Cobb County, Georgia police say a welfare check call resulted in the discovery of three bodies inside a town home on Wednesday night.

According to Investigators, evidence at the scene indicated that 20 year old Erin Edwards and her brother 24 year old Christopher Edwards died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say their mother 58 year old Marsha Edwards was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reports show Marsha Edwards is the ex-wife of a noted Atlanta physician who also serves as the chairman of the board of commissioners for the Atlanta Housing Authority.

Social media accounts reveal Erin Edwards was a student at Boston University.

Christopher Edwards worked as a digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

An incident report from the Cobb County police department shows that the investigation into these deaths is ongoing.