As of 9 AM Monday: We’re waking up to another morning of cold temperatures- in fact at 15 degrees in Augusta, we’re one of the coldest spots on the East Coast! Winds are calm to light and coming from the Southwest, which is a nice change from the harsh Arctic winds producing the subzero wind chills we experienced over the holiday weekend.

Temperatures today will make it into the mid 40’s and skies will remain mostly clear with lots of sunshine. This last week of 2022 will give us “weather whiplash” in regards to the high temperatures. We will start the week with highs in the 40’s and end the week in the upper 60’s to 70’s! Bundle up for a few more days and then you can put away the cold weather gear as we usher in the new year! Have a great Monday!