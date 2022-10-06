AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta.

Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network,

According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles available in Augusta-Richmond County across Amazon’s operations with sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 in select locations and seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles,” says John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

Amazon employeers state that the jobs offered include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more,

If anyone is interested in applying for a position, you can find more information on the Amazon website.