More than 200 people receive second dose of COVID vaccine at Daniel Field

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Dozens of people received their second of dose of the COVID- 19 vaccine at Daniel Field Thursday.

For many the process was quick and easy.

“Within five minutes here I was sitting in a chair,” Randall Wanzo said.

During the first vaccine clinic on April 15 205 doses were administered — Thursday that number jumped to 221 as many returned for their second dose and some received their first.

“We had some people that said, I wasn’t able to get my shot last time can I get my first dose? And guess what – yes,” Gold Cross business development director Michael Myers said. We’re allowing people to do it because our goal is to be great community partners and put more shots in arms.”

Myers said the centralized location is a big help in creating access.

“We have people walking up and driving up. That’s what’s important. We want to make sure that we’re in places where people can get to us and we can get more shots in arms,” Myers said.

For those who didn’t get a shot today — they’ll have another chance on May 17.

That vaccine clinic will be at Augusta Regional.

“On may the 17th we are partnering with Augusta regional and we’re going to have a clinic there. Gold cross is also partnering on that and we expect a great turnout there as well,” District 10 commissioner John Clarke said.