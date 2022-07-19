As of 5PM Tuesday- Showers and storms continue this evening, with a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and severe weather. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the biggest concerns tonight, accompanied by frequent lightning. Showers will end around 2AM, and then pick back up tomorrow afternoon. These will mostly be in the southern CSRA. There is not a severe or flooding risk for Wednesday. Highs will be back in the low 90s and it will be partly cloudy.

On Thursday, a cold front will attempt to push through. This will bring a line of strong storms around 3PM. The storms could have damaging winds embedded in them. There is another marginal risk of excessive rainfall and severe weather for this day. We have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day because of this. Severe potential dies down by around 7PM, with widespread showers.

More scattered storms are expected Friday, but that will be the last of it. The weekend will be mostly dry, but hot! Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s, with a heat index over 105 degreees.