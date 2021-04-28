More large sporting events are coming to Columbia County

Evans, GA (WJBF)– Just a month after the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Columbia County is gearing up for another large sporting event.

Columbia County will host the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or the NAIA, Men’s Soccer Championship.

It will be held at Blanchard Woods Park from May 4th through May 10.

Ten teams from across the U- S are traveling more than 76 hundred miles to compete in the tournament.

Brian Marshall, the Promotions and Sales Manager at Columbia County Community Services, said large sporting events like this have a positive impact on the county’s economy.

“So right now, the teams are finalizing their bookings and with all the staff and things coming in. We’re still getting tons of phone calls from fans coming in. So, we don’t have the initial numbers, but conservatively we’re thinking this is going to have, just with the teams and officials, an estimated economic impact of $500,000,” Marshall explained.

A limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend.

“All of our sessions are going to be limited to 500 spectators. And during that we’re holding some tickets back for some student athlete families. They will be released closer to game time if the student athlete families aren’t coming in. We’re really hopeful that we’ll be able to have the 500 fans for the sessions,” said Marshall.

And in June, Columbia County will host the first ever National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 and 2 Women’s Soccer Championships.

Blanchard Woods Park is closed to the public until after the NAIA tournament.

Tickets are still available to the public. CLICK HERE for more information.