More college students are smoking weed instead of tobacco

(CNN) – College students are putting down cigarettes — in favor of joints.

A study found marijuana usage is growing among young adults.

Researchers looked at data from 2002 to 2016 to identify trends in smoking.

Marijuana increased in popularity among 18 to 22 year olds in college by nearly 8 percent.

By 2016 — about 40 percent of young adults admitted to using the drug within the past year.

The study did not specify how those students were consuming pot.

The research found students weren’t just more likely to use marijuana — they were doing so exclusively — and ditching tobacco.

The study can be found in The American Academy of Pediatrics Journal.