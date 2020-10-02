Monthly farmers market to help those affected by food deserts in Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- It has been more than three years since there was a grocery store in downtown Augusta.

The last grocery store in downtown Augusta closed at the beginning of 2017 leaving the community in a food desert. The American Heart Association of the CSRA has partnered with Augusta locally grown and the Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development to bring a Farmers Market to the area.

Food deserts in a community can be a problem for people who have no other choice but to walk or use the city bus. transportation. They are left to rely on places with less nutritious options. Just over 50 percent of Augustans don’t have access to healthy food–and this includes growing children.

Elizabeth Merritt is the Executive Director of Community Ministries Of North Augusta, a Thrift Store and Food Bank. She said more than just inconvenience is involved in a food desert.

“If you don’t have transportation to go outside the downtown area to get groceries, and you have to find a source, a lot of times you’re going to have to go to a corner store, a dollar store, a place that doesn’t have fresh fruit and vegetables, and food options,” she explained.

The pandemic brought a high rate of job loss meaning that more people than ever are experiencing food insecurity, or not knowing where their next meal is coming from. Many of those people also have no transportation which makes traveling to a grocery store nearly impossible.

Cynthia Adams and David Demarest live downtown. They said that getting the groceries they need is hard.

“It’s rough because it’s hard to catch the bus since they’ve taken our grocery store out,” said Adams.

The Laney Walker Farmers Market will be a monthly event at the first Friday of each month. It’s located on the corner of Laney Walker and James Brown BLVD. They are accepting Georgia SNAP benefits and will be giving two dollars in market tokens for every one dollar spent, meaning double the SNAP benefits.

Shanna Carkhum is the Develpoment Manager Housing and Community Development. She said they wanted to do something to help the people of Augusta who are hardest hit by the food desert.

“But we pretty much just came together to provide and alternative food access to what is a designated food desert at Laney Walker Bethlehem,” said Carkhum.

Cynthia and David say the Farmers Market could be a game changer.

“It would help out a real lot. It would help out tremendously,” exclaimed Demarest.

The market will go on Friday evening until 7 p.m. There is no information at this time about when the next one will be. Keep checking back at wjbf.com.