ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An Atlanta mother says her daughter was shot during a softball game at a park and is now in the hospital in critical condition.

According to a GoFundMe, Selena Goodwin says her daughter, 6-year-old Serenity Stephens, was shot nine times in multiple places but the extent of her injuries is not known.

“I appreciate all the prayers and concerns and ask that you guys keep Me, my daughter and my family in your prayers as we have a long road to recovery,” said Goodwin on the GoFundMe.

Goodwin set up the GoFundMe while she is out of work at the hospital with her daughter, and is seeking help to cover medical expenses.

WSB-TV reports that Stephens was one of six people shot on Sunday at Rosa L. Burney Park. Two of the victims were killed in the shooting.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.