Mobile Medical Clinic and Back-to-School Bash this Saturday

McCORMICK, S.c. (McCormick Messenger)



On Saturday, July 13 from noon until 5 p.m., there will be a free mobile medical clinic on North Main Street. This clinic will be operated by friends of Greater Greenwood United Ministry. There will be numerous services offered including: primary care visits, full lipid profiles, A1C measurements, blood pressure checks, and more. This event is free and open to anyone 18 years or older.

From 4 until 6 p.m., the 2019 McCormick Area Back-to-School Bash will be held in the MACK Park. As always, students will receive packets of school supplies. Make sure you arrive early and fill out a registration form to win door prizes. Food will be available. There is no cost for this event.

These events are sponsored by McCormick First Baptist Church, First Bethany Baptist Church, Greater Greenwood United Ministry, Edgefield Baptist Association, and SEND Relief (NAMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.