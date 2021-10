BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — A mobile food drive is happening in Barnwell on Friday, October 29.

It will be held from 10 a.m. and until all the food has been given away.

It’s being put on by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Harvest Food Bank, and SRNS and its Aspiring Mid-Career Professionals program.

Volunteers are needed for the event. If you would like to help out, contact First Sgt. Eric Kirkland at 803-300-9883 or email ekirkland@barnwellcountysheriff.net.