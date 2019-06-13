MLK statue proposed for downtown

The private MLK committee is looking to put up life size statue of Dr. King on Broad Street.The Center plaza neat Macartan Street is one of the possible locations. The committee is budgeting 100-thousand dollars to create the monument .

“Martin Luther King was a national world wide leader Nobel Prize winner and I’m honored the King Foundation choose Augusta as one of the locations for his statue,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

City leaders say the statue location could be in incorporated into the 80 million dollar street-scape renovations planned for Broad Street..

The committee has raised 4000 dollars for the statue.