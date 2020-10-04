Mixed feelings about the safety of the Augusta Mall after shooting

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A shooting at the Augusta Mall left two people injured. Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responding to the incident and took one person into custody.

Many people were spending what they thought would be a leisurely Saturday afternoon, shopping at the Augusta Mall, when suddenly, there were gunshots.

Brianna Hendrix was at the mall with her friends when the shooting happened.

“We was, we was in Hot Topic and then we heard a loud pop, and then everyone started running. And then because I looked outside and everybody was running and then they told everybody to go in the back room, because I didn’t know what happened. And then people was yelling.”

Bernard Hendrix says he was in the food court with his wife when it happened. He says people immediately began running and screaming. But, a few brave men stood by to protect other shoppers.

“But there was three or four men that were licensed to carry. They pulled their guns and stood where they thought the guy might come from so they could protect everybody that was trying to get out,” said Hendrix.

After the shooting, some people say they feel perfectly safe shopping at the mall.

“Of course if it was happening on a daily basis, you may consider not going. But at this point it doesn’t happen often enough in order for me not to feel safe being there,” James Waltower explained.

Others–not so much.

“No ma’am, I don’t feel safe at all bringing her to the mall, let alone myself. You know, we’re young. We still got our whole lives to live, you know,” said Bryan Hickson.

Mall security told us that the mall is closed until further notice with the exception of anchor stores.