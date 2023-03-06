RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Leigh Anne Sweat was last seen February 28th at Serenity on Mike Padgett Highway.

It is unknown what Sweat was wearing at the time she was last seen.

She is known to frequent the areas of Olive Road, Old Savannah Road, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Lee Anne has been receiving treatment from Serenity on a regular basis, but missed her March 1st appointment.

Staff at the facility attempted to make contact with Sweat at her home on Broad Street, but no one was home.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.