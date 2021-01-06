Minority owned businesses often last in line to receive loans, PPP data shows

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Surviving COVID- 19 has been tough for small businesses, but its been even harder for minority owned business that often struggle to receive funding.

A report from the Associated press finds minority business owners were rejected or ignored for PPP loans at much higher-than-average rates during the first two rounds of pay-outs.

Humanitree House owner Denise Tucker said it’s frustrating — but she hopes to be able to receive funds during this payout.



” I’m not going to give up on the system, but I understand that this is a worldwide pandemic so there’s so many people just in the US alone that need funding so it seems like there’s enough to go around but there just isn’t,” Tucker said.

Getting funds may be easier for businesses like Humanitree this time around since the government has set aside specific amounts of money for minority owned business in the latest COVID relief package.

Those funds will go to businesses with fewer than 10 employees as well as businesses in low income areas.



“Take the time to find out and do the research and get some help in understanding what you can get because even if its a small amount if can help,” business strategist Ami Kassar said.

As for Tucker she said whether she receives the PPP or not, she’s grateful to the community for helping to keep her open during the pandemic.



” The money is good and we all want the money, but what drives us more than that is the love from the community to just keep pushing.”